Minnesota Wild Players Anticipate Kirill Kaprizov’s Contract Decision

LAS VEGAS — Minnesota Wild players are eagerly awaiting Kirill Kaprizov‘s decision on his contract as captain’s practice approaches this week. Teammate Matt Boldy expressed his hope for Kaprizov to stay with the team while acknowledging it is out of his control.

“It’s none of my business,” Boldy said at the NHL media tour on Tuesday. “As much as I want him on our team and would do anything to have him stay here and sign for eight more years, it’s not up to me. I feel like it’s a little bit of a waste of time to worry about it.”

Wild president of hockey operations Bill Guerin plans to meet with Kaprizov and his agent, Paul Theofanous, to discuss his contract. Sources indicate this meeting could occur as early as Tuesday. Kaprizov, who is entering the final year of a five-year, $45 million deal, could potentially secure a significant new contract if he agrees to max term offers.

Team owner Craig Leipold mentioned their intention to sign Kaprizov, suggesting that a deal worth about $16 million might be in the works. Boldy reiterated the team’s commitment, saying, “Obviously, we want him in Minnesota and to sign his contract and be here and locked up.”

Boldy understands the team dynamics and emphasizes the positive atmosphere within the Wild. He signed a seven-year, $49 million contract two years ago and is keen to see the team succeed. Boldy said, “The fans we have, the group of guys we have, how much we care about each other and how close we are, it’s big.”

This season is poised to be significant for Boldy, who aims for an impactful performance. His goal is to contribute significantly to the team and help the Wild reach the playoffs after their challenging past performance against the Vegas Golden Knights in last season’s first round.

After the Wild’s playoff elimination, Boldy reflected on the experience, stating, “It stung. Those two overtime games, those sting. You get one of those, you never know what happens.” He is determined to enhance his impact on the ice this season, emphasizing his desire to be a player his coaches can rely on in critical moments.

As the season approaches, Boldy’s focus remains on helping the Wild succeed and pushing himself to greater heights.