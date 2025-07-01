ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild are reportedly closing in on signing center Nico Sturm, a free agent who recently celebrated his second Stanley Cup championship with the Florida Panthers. Sturm, a veteran with seven years of experience in the NHL, last played for the Wild during the 2021-22 season before being traded to the Colorado Avalanche at that year’s deadline.

Sturm’s performance in Minnesota included 20 goals and 36 points across 111 games, along with a faceoff success rate of 51.3%. He is expected to return to a fourth-line role with the Wild, filling the gap left by the recent trade of Freddy Gaudreau to the Seattle Kraken.

While Sturm may not offer the same offensive punch as Gaudreau, his defensive skills and Stanley Cup pedigree make him an asset for a franchise that has yet to reach the finals. “Unlike many of his peers here, Sturm has won it all,” said a team insider. “That experience can really benefit our younger players.”

Sturm’s journey after leaving Minnesota saw him Sign with the San Jose Sharks before winning another title in Florida. The 30-year-old center, known for his strong forechecking ability, noted his affinity for the Wild. “Minnesota is my home now,” he explained. “I remember the support from the fans, and I’d consider signing with them again.”

Meanwhile, Bill Guerin, the Wild’s general manager, has been managing expectations for the team’s free agency strategy, especially with a tight cap space of approximately $12.961 million. Guerin has identified a need for additional bottom-six players as well as goalie depth as free agency approaches.

The Wild aim to make strategic moves in free agency, focusing on centers who can support the current roster, particularly Joel Eriksson Ek. Sturm’s potential return could signify the start of a new phase for the Wild, who are looking to build a more competitive squad heading into the next season.

Guerin’s open communication with Sturm suggests mutual interest, paving the way for a fruitful reunion. “We are on the same page,” Sturm added. “This could be a great fit for us both.”