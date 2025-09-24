Minnesota Wild Reduce Training Camp Roster Ahead of Preseason Game

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin announced today that the team’s training camp roster has been reduced to 52 players.

The Wild assigned forward Lirim Amidovski to the North Bay Battalion, forward Adam Benak to the Brantford Bulldogs, forward Carter Klippenstein to the Brandon Wheat Kings, and goalie Chase Wutzke to the Red Deer Rebels. Additionally, the team released defensemen Rowan Topp and Jordan Tourigny from their amateur tryouts.

Wutzke, who signed a three-year entry-level contract, was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old goalie has been playing in the Canadian major junior leagues since 2022.

Furthermore, Minnesota released forwards Matthew Sop and Ryan McGuire, as well as goalie William Rousseau from their professional tryouts, and those players will report to the Iowa Wild training camp.

The Wild is set to face the Dallas Stars in a preseason game tomorrow night at 7 p.m. on KFAN FM 100.3. This matchup will be one of the team’s final preparations before the start of the regular season.

Fans can now purchase single-game tickets through the Grand Casino Arena Box Office. Membership packages are also available for purchase. For more ticket information or group reservations of eight or more tickets, fans can contact the Wild’s ticket sales representatives.

For updates, fans can follow the team on X or visit the official website for press releases and game notes.