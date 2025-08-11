News
Minor Earthquake Shakes Sequim Area, Few Residents Notice
SEQUIM, Wash. — A minor earthquake rattled the Sequim area Sunday afternoon, but few residents seemed to notice. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.6 magnitude quake struck near River Road at approximately 12:35 p.m.
The tremor originated at a depth of roughly 40.5 kilometers. So far, only one person has reported feeling the shaking according to the USGS. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.
Minor earthquakes are common in the region, which is located within the seismically active Cascadia Subduction Zone. Although the quake was small, geologists state that damage typically occurs only when an earthquake’s magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources notes that the state has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the country due to its geological setting. Residents are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings, as small quakes can occur almost daily without causing harm.
Overall, while the tremor was felt by few, the incident serves as a reminder of the region’s seismic activity.
