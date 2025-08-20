U.S. Mint Sells 99% of Sacagawea Gold Coins on First Day

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Mint announced on July 24 that nearly all of the authorized 2025-W Sacagawea 25th Anniversary half-ounce gold dollar coins were sold on the first day of sales. With a maximum mintage of 7,500 coins established by Mint officials, first-day sales reached 7,426 coins.

The coins, priced at $2,175 each, generated significant interest from collectors and investors alike. Each household was limited to a single order, which intensified the competition for the limited mintage.

On August 1, Mint officials confirmed the impressive sales figures. They are currently in the reconciliation process, reviewing any order cancellations or issues related to payment, such as expired credit cards.

Following this review, Mint officials will decide if they will reopen sales for any unsold coins or offer them to customers next in line who had previously placed orders.

The Sacagawea dollar, a unique coin introduced in January 2000, is known for its distinctive color and composition. Designed by American sculptor Glenna Goodacre, the obverse features Sacagawea with her son, Jean Baptiste, while the reverse showcases a Soaring Eagle engraved by former U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Thomas D. Rogers Sr.