Miracle-Gro Launches Edgy Campaign for ‘Full Bush Summer’

Richmond, Virginia — Miracle-Gro has unveiled an edgy marketing campaign dubbed ‘Full Bush Summer,’ inspired by a viral social media trend. The campaign aims to resonate with younger consumers and encourage self-expression in gardening.

Launched on August 1, 2025, the concept emerged from The Martin Agency, Miracle-Gro’s creative partner. Nadezhda Camperlengo, vice president at the agency, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, “This is bigger than just a social moment. This is a return to natural beauty and self-expression.”

The campaign will feature organic and paid social media ads, digital banner placements, merchandise giveaways, and influencer collaborations. Sadie Oldham, vice president at Miracle-Gro, noted that while the campaign is playful, its heart is in promoting growth and empowerment through gardening.

An essential component of the campaign is its brand relevance. “There’s longevity in this conversation,” Camperlengo explained. “It’s way more than just a TikTok and way more than a hashtag.” The agency embraced a collaborative spirit, brainstorming a multitude of ideas to cultivate a robust campaign.

The campaign also targets younger audiences entering the gardening market. Oldham highlighted, “They don’t take themselves too seriously. They are confident in themselves and like to express themselves.”

To enhance the campaign’s cultural appeal, The Martin Agency partnered with Gabby Windey, a recognizable figure from various reality shows. Camperlengo praised Windey’s unique comedic style, likening her to a “millennial Jennifer Coolidge.”

Windey’s humor aligns with the campaign’s intention to remain clever rather than crude. Merchandise, including baby tees with the tagline “Nobody knows I’m growing a full bush rn,” adds to the campaign’s quirky charm. Oldham concluded, “We cannot wait to continue to explore other fun and kitschy ways to surprise and delight our audiences.”