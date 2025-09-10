Miranda Cosgrove Reflects on Child Stardom and Strong Friendships

LOS ANGELES, CA — Miranda Cosgrove, known for her role as Carly Shay on Nickelodeon‘s hit series iCarly, recently opened up about her enduring friendships with co-stars Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress. In an interview with PEOPLE published on September 10, 2025, the 32-year-old actress shared insights on their bond and the complexities of growing up in the spotlight.

Cosgrove, McCurdy, and Kress played best friends on the show, which aired from 2007 to 2012. Despite the years that have passed, Cosgrove emphasized that their friendship remains strong. “I’ll always love them, and they’ll always be family to me, because we grew up together for so many years,” she said.

Reflecting on her childhood stardom, Cosgrove recalled the overwhelming nature of becoming a public figure. She shared that switching to homeschooling was challenging, but the support of her co-stars made it easier. “So I do feel really lucky that I had them,” she added.

When the revamped iCarly returned for a three-season run on Paramount+ in 2021, McCurdy chose not to reprise her role. The actress stepped back from acting ahead of the release of her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she discussed the pressures of child fame and alleged abuse from her mother.

Cosgrove, who started acting at a young age, expressed her concerns about the impact of parents on child actors’ careers. “It’s like an adult job in an adult world, and a kid’s in it,” she explained, advocating for protective measures for children in the industry. She encouraged parents to ensure their kids’ interests are genuinely prioritized.

With her own parents providing support but not managing her career, Cosgrove noted the difficulties many young actors face. “So many kids end up acting since their parents wanted them to do it, and I think that’s where it gets really messy,” she shared. “It’s way more about the parent than it is the child.”

Cosgrove is now pursuing her passion for acting while also exploring other interests, having studied psychology at the University of Southern California. She expressed pride in her co-star McCurdy for finding her voice in writing. “I feel like that’s amazing, because her path led her to the thing that she loves,” said Cosgrove.

Now adults, both actresses have evolved in their friendship, with Cosgrove admitting she doesn’t see McCurdy as often as before. However, she reassured that their bond remains strong. “I always know she’s out there, and that if I really needed her I could call her, and I hope she knows the same,” she stated.

Cosgrove will soon appear in and executive produce the romantic comedy The Wrong Paris, set to premiere on Netflix on September 12, 2025.