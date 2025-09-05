Miranda Kerr Discusses Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Amicable Split

Los Angeles, CA — Miranda Kerr spoke publicly on September 3 about her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s recent split with Katy Perry, calling their situation an amicable one. Kerr, 42, recently celebrated Perry and Bloom’s daughter Daisy‘s fifth birthday and shared insights into their co-parenting arrangement during a television appearance.

Kerr emphasized the importance of maintaining a harmonious relationship after a breakup for the sake of their children. “I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating Daisy’s birthday,” she said. Kerr and Bloom share a 14-year-old son, Flynn, and Perry gave birth to Daisy in 2020.

<p"We’re one big, happy family," Kerr added, affirming her fondness for both Perry and Bloom. "Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando, obviously." She pointed out that when children are involved, it's vital to avoid hostility. "If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself," she noted.

A source close to Perry confirmed Kerr’s sentiments, stating, “Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando. He’s the father of their daughter, and that will always come first for her.” They both remain committed to co-parenting Daisy amicably.

Kerr has referred to her family dynamic with Bloom and Perry as a “blended family,” as they often vacation together and enjoy each other’s company. Perry shared similar feelings in a past interview, expressing gratitude for Kerr, calling her like another sister.

The news of Bloom and Perry’s split was announced in July, after a nearly nine-year relationship that included an engagement and the birth of their daughter. Both Kjerr and Perry reaffirmed their commitment to a positive environment for their children.