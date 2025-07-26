Mirassol’s Edson Scores Early Against Vitória in Série B Match

São Paulo, Brazil — Edson from Mirassol scored a crucial goal in the 5th minute of the first half during the Serie B match against Vitória. The game took place on Saturday and marked an important moment for both teams in the league.

Edson’s goal came from inside the penalty area after a well-placed cross from a teammate. It set the tone for the match, with Mirassol looking to secure a valuable three points as they continue their campaign in Série B.

“We needed this win to improve our standing in the league,” Edson said after the match. “I’m glad I could contribute early on, it really lifted the team’s spirits.”

Mirassol’s victory was significant as they battled for promotion, showing determination as they faced a formidable opponent in Vitória, who also aimed to climb the league table.

In the upcoming fixtures, Mirassol will look to build on this momentum as they gear up for more challenging matches ahead. Their next match is scheduled for next weekend.