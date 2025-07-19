Mirassol Faces Santos Tonight in Thrilling Series A Matchup

Mirassol, SP – Mirassol and Santos clash tonight at 6:30 PM BRT at Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia. This match is part of the 15th round of the Brasileirão Série A.

Mirassol has made an impressive debut in the league. After a recent 1-1 draw against Palmeiras, the team sits in 11th place with 18 points. The coach, Rafael Guanaes, is pleased to have a full squad with no injuries as they aim for a victory.

Meanwhile, Santos arrives with momentum, having secured a win against Flamengo. They currently stand in 13th place with 14 points, just three points clear of the relegation zone. The team is looking to return to glory, heavily relying on star player Neymar to lead them.

Coach Cléber Xavier is welcoming back Rollheiser, João Schmidt, and JP Chermont, who were suspended in the previous match. This gives Santos a stronger lineup, with Neymar expected to play a central role.

Mirassol’s probable lineup features: Walter; Lucas Ramon, João Victor, Jemmes, and Reinaldo; Neto Moura, Danielzinho, and Gabriel; Edson Carioca and Chico da Costa.

Santos is expected to field: Gabriel Brazão; Escobar, João Basso, Luan Peres, and Souza; Tomás Rincón, Zé Rafael, Rollheiser; Barreal, Guilherme, and Neymar.

Fans can catch the action live on Record, Premiere, and CazéTV on YouTube.