Mirassol and Santos Clash in Brasileiro Showdown

Mirassol, Brazil – On July 19, 2025, Mirassol will host Santos at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia for a key Brasileiro match. The game kicks off at 10:30 p.m. UK time.

Both teams were promoted from Serie B last season and now face off in the top tier. Mirassol is enjoying a strong unbeaten run of five matches, while Santos seeks to secure a third consecutive league victory.

Mirassol started their season slowly, struggling in the Campeonato Paulista, and exiting in the quarter-finals after losing six of their last seven games. Despite these challenges, Mirassol has found their footing in Serie A, earning 18 points from their first 12 games and losing only two. Their defense has been notable, conceding just 13 goals—the best record among teams outside the top 10.

Santos has had a tumultuous start to the season, cycling through three managers and finding themselves in the relegation zone for much of the early campaign after seven losses in their first 11 matches. However, under the guidance of new head coach Cleber Xavier, they have recently bounced back, winning three of their last four matches. Their last victory was particularly impressive, defeating league leaders Flamengo 1-0.

As both teams prepare for the match, Mirassol is free of new injury concerns. Neto Moura returns from suspension, while new signings Felipe Jonatan, Alesson, and Carlos Eduardo may enhance their options. Santos welcomes back Jr, who has scored critical goals in recent games, although Gil will remain sidelined due to a hip injury and Sergio Santos is a doubt with a leg issue.

Predictions are mixed as both teams aim for a positive result, with Mirassol looking to maintain their unbeaten streak and Santos striving for consistency. Considering their current forms, a closely contested match is expected.