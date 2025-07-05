Mirra Andreeva Battles Back to Wimbledon Third Round with Tiebreak Win

WIMBLEDON, England — Mirra Andreeva, 18, showcased her resilience on Thursday, defeating Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the second round of Wimbledon. This victory marks her 34th win of the season, advancing her to the third round of the prestigious tournament.

Back in February, Andreeva made history as the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 title in Dubai. After a remarkable rise where she entered the Top 10, the teenager faced setbacks, including a first-round exit in Berlin and a quarterfinal loss at Roland Garros.

At the All England Club, Andreeva composed herself effectively. She quickly took control of the first set, winning it in just 23 minutes without facing a break point. Her performance included sharp serving that helped her win 46 of 63 points and dominate Bronzetti’s second serves.

Bronzetti, ranked No. 63, managed to challenge Andreeva in the second set, even leading 5-2 at one point. However, the seventh seed rallied, saving two set points to eventually force a tiebreak, which she won. Andreeva opened with a stunning backhand winner and closed out the tense match with a perfectly placed forehand volley.

“I just tried to stay calm,” Andreeva said after the match. “I knew I could turn it around and I’m happy it worked out.”

Andreeva is the highest remaining seed in her half of the draw and will face the winner of the match between Hailey Baptiste and Victoria Mboko.