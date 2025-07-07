Mirra Andreeva and Coach Conchita Martinez Aim for Wimbledon Glory

London, England – Mirra Andreeva, an 18-year-old rising star in tennis, is partnered with 53-year-old Conchita Martinez, a former Wimbledon champion. Together, they are hoping to lead Andreeva to victory in the prestigious tournament. As the seventh seed in the competition, Andreeva is set to face American 10th seed Emma Navarro in the last 16 on Monday.

Andreeva credits Martinez for her improvements on the court. “Bringing in Conchita has definitely helped me improve,” she told BBC Sport. The Russian player appreciates Martinez’s experience as a former champion, saying, “She shares a lot of her experience and advice with me.”

Martinez recognizes Andreeva’s talent but also sees room for growth. “Mirra is a very special player, very complete in everything she does – but also improvable,” said Martinez. She believes that Andreeva could have a good chance at winning Wimbledon, stating, “If I won Wimbledon, then I think she has a good shot of winning.”

Andreeva has shown remarkable skill during the tournament, advancing while other top players have struggled. Her anticipation and tenacity make her a strong competitor on grass. Only the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, ranks higher than her in the tournament.

“It took me many tries to get my game to be more comfortable on grass,” Martinez said. She encourages Andreeva to approach the game with an open mind, emphasizing that staying positive will enhance her performance. “But if she doesn’t get angry when she misses, she has a game which she can win,” Martinez added.

The duo’s rapport has blossomed since they began working together, initially on a trial basis. Martinez describes her role as purely a coach, although she acknowledges the friendship that has developed. “I’m the one overseeing her whole career,” she explained. “I’m in charge of finding everything around her that will work to make her a better player.”

Andreeva has made waves on the circuit after winning two WTA 1000 titles this season. Her success has propelled her to a career-high ranking of sixth in the world. Born in Siberia and now training in France, she has been seen as a future Grand Slam champion ever since her breakthrough at the Madrid Open.

Despite their age difference, Andreeva and Martinez maintain a dynamic relationship that allows the young player to thrive. “The relationship is good, we get along great,” said Martinez. “If I have to be hard on the court, I will be, but we can also laugh.”

However, Andreeva’s emotional outbursts during matches, including a recent incident at the French Open, have raised concerns. “Every match I have played, there is always a moment where I let my emotions out. But I think I can find a different way of letting them out,” she reflected.

Martinez insists that while it’s natural to feel anger, managing those emotions is crucial for Andreeva’s future success. “You can get angry, but you have to be humble and accept when things are not perfect,” she advised. “If she is ready for that, then she has a shot of doing really well.”