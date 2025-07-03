Mirra Andreeva Triumphs at Wimbledon, Easing Pressure in Early Rounds

WIMBLEDON, GREAT BRITAIN — No. 7 seed Mirra Andreeva began her Wimbledon campaign with a solid victory over Mayar Sherif, securing a 6-3, 6-3 win on July 1, 2025. This marks her first win at the prestigious tournament since her debut in 2023.

Andreeva, who made a remarkable run to the last 16 two years ago, faced high expectations this year. After experiencing an early exit in the first round of the previous year’s tournament, she admitted to feeling “super, super nervous” ahead of the match against Sherif. “I was feeling great [that year]. Now I expect myself to win the matches,” she reflected.

Despite dropping serve twice in the first set, Andreeva managed to break Sherif’s serve four times in response. The second set showcased Andreeva’s improvement as she raised her first-serve percentage significantly, illustrating her growth on the grass surface.

The 18-year-old’s recent performance on tour has been a mixed bag, including a tough quarterfinal loss to Lois Boisson at the French Open. “We had a lot of talks… you learn how to deal with losses,” Andreeva explained, acknowledging her challenges and growth throughout the season.

In her next match, Andreeva is set to face Lucia Bronzetti, the 2023 Bad Homburg finalist, who won her initial match against Jil Teichmann. Andreeva looks to continue her positive trajectory in the tournament as she adjusts to her new role and expectations.