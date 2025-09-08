Miss America 2026 Pageant Set to Crown New Winner This Weekend

Orlando, Florida — The Miss America 2026 pageant finale will take place this Sunday, September 7, at 7 p.m. ET. This highly anticipated event will see 52 contestants compete for the prestigious title, currently held by Alabama’s Abbie Stockard.

Unlike in previous years, the finals will not be broadcast on traditional television. Instead, viewers can stream the pageant for free on PageantVision.com and the official Miss America YouTube channel, beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

Contestants from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., are vying for the crown and a $50,000 scholarship. Among these contestants is Emma Terry, who claimed her title as Miss Alabama in June. Terry, a resident of Leeds and a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has dedicated her community service initiative, titled “Stomping Out ALS One Step at a Time,” to raising awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Alabama has a rich history at the Miss America pageant, producing four winners since its inception. Notable previous winners from Alabama include Yolande Betbeze in 1950, Heather Whitestone in 1994, Deidre Downs in 2004, and Stockard in 2025. The pageant continues to evolve, prioritizing academic achievement alongside traditional beauty contests.

The grand prize not only includes a scholarship but also a year-long reign that encompasses various public appearances and advocacy work. Additional scholarships valued between $3,000 and $10,000 will also be awarded to top finalists.

The event will be held at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, marking the culmination of several days of preliminary competitions and interviews. With the excitement building, the new Miss America is set to begin her journey as an ambassador and role model upon receiving her crown and bouquet of roses on Sunday night.