Miss Ohio Teen USA Takes Break from Sorority Recruitment for Mental Health

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Kylan Darnell, a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and reigning Miss Ohio Teen USA, has announced that she is taking a pause from sorority recruitment activities to prioritize her mental health. Darnell made the announcement in a TikTok video, stating that she has decided to step back for three days.

“I just wanted to come on here because I am somebody that has painted my whole college life, my whole sorority life online,” Darnell said. “But today, I’m not all dressed up for recruitment. I’ve personally decided to take a mental health day for the next three days.” Darnell has gained significant recognition over the past three years for her role in the viral ‘Bama Rush’ trend that has captivated college campuses and social media users.

Raised in Ohio, Darnell initially entered her recruitment experience at the University of Alabama with limited understanding of the sorority traditions. She recalled, “I had no idea my life would turn into what it has. I didn’t know it was frowned upon to post on social media during rush. I had no idea about the backlash, or the positivity, that would come with it.”

According to Brandis Bradley, a sorority coach, the recruitment process can be likened to “psychological warfare” and is often described as “emotional boot camp,” noting that many participants are still developing emotionally. Darnell’s introduction to Greek life began when her mother encouraged her before her freshman year, leading her to throw herself into the experience despite initial hesitations from her parents.

On social media, Darnell quickly amassed a following of 1.2 million on TikTok, gaining popularity for her engaging content about sorority life, including philanthropy events and sisterhood activities. In recent discussions, she expressed the challenges that come with being under constant scrutiny online.

“It’s also been really hard to navigate college while being under a microscope,” she told a news outlet. “People forget that we’re real people.” Darnell further revealed that this year’s rush feels “a lot worse” than in previous years and has requested that her followers refrain from tagging her in posts about other girls.

Despite her challenges, Darnell emphasized that her decision to pause recruitment is not meant to discourage others. “I personally feel that if I was to post this year and to promote it, then I would be doing those girls an injustice,” she explained.

Support from her followers has been overwhelming, with many praising her for prioritizing her mental health. Darnell plans to assist her little sister with her recruitment while taking time for herself and her family. “I just need a break because I can’t lie to myself anymore this week because I’m really struggling with it,” she said.

As Bid Day approaches on August 17 for many sorority hopefuls in Alabama, Darnell will be taking a step back, focusing on her peace during this demanding period.