Entertainment
Miss Universe Contestant Hurt During Final Challenge
Los Angeles, CA – What should have been a glamorous night on Miss Universe Latina turned into chaos when contestant Laura Pérez was injured during the final challenge. The live broadcast broadcast was set for July 21, with Pérez competing for a chance to win the show.
During the climactic challenge, host Jacky Bracamontes explained that contestants needed to walk a narrow platform 10 feet above the stage while wearing harnesses. They were required to leap and try to grab a crown hanging above the stage.
Pérez, dressed in a flowing aqua gown, was the first contestant to take the leap. Unfortunately, her jump did not go as planned, and she landed hard on the stage, drawing gasps from the audience.
Cameras showed Pérez on the ground in visible pain, prompting Bracamontes to rush to her side. “Ay, Laura, are you okay? Can you stand? Can someone bring in the medics, please?” she called out, clearly shaken. Judge Fabián Ríos rushed to assist as emergency crews arrived on set.
Bracamontes addressed the audience, stating, “We’re going to take a break, and we’ll be right back. The well-being of our contestants is what matters most.” Producers later decided to cancel the remainder of the challenge due to safety concerns.
In an unexpected twist, despite the incident, the show announced the eight finalists, and Laura Pérez’s name was among them. Fans took to social media to show their support, with messages such as, “Massive votes for our queen. Wishing her a speedy recovery.”
As of the end of the broadcast, there was no official update on the extent of Pérez’s injuries or if she would be fit to compete in the grand finale. Other finalists include Osmariel, Jelly, Yamilex, Génesis, Gemmy, Andrea, and Ediris. All eyes are now on Pérez as her future in the competition remains uncertain.
