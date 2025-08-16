Miss Universe Russia 2017 Kseniya Alexandrova Dies in Tragic Accident

Moscow, Russia — The beauty pageant community is grieving the loss of Kseniya Alexandrova, Miss Universe Russia 2017, who died at age 30 after a car accident. Reports indicate she was involved in the crash on July 5 in the Tver region, where she was a passenger in a car driven by her husband, Ilya.

The car collided with a moose that unexpectedly crossed the road, causing significant injuries to Alexandrova, including a traumatic brain injury. Following the crash, she was treated at Sklifosovsky Institute in Moscow, where she remained hospitalized in intensive care until her death on August 12.

Her modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed the news on social media. In a heartfelt tribute, they described her as “brilliant, talented, and extraordinarily radiant,” reflecting on her ability to inspire and bring warmth to those around her.

Kaseniya Alexandrova’s journey in the modeling industry began when she was just 19 years old. She later earned a degree in finance from Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, followed by a psychology degree in 2022 from Moscow Pedagogical State University. She was also a television host and a psychodrama therapist.

In March of 2025, just four months before her tragic accident, Alexandrova married Ilya. She shared her joy on social media about the wedding, expressing gratitude for the love and support she received.

The Miss Universe Organization has expressed its deepest condolences to her family and friends, stating, “Her grace, beauty, and spirit left an unforgettable mark on the Miss Universe family and beyond.” Many fans and colleagues have also paid tribute, calling her an inspiration and a beautiful soul.