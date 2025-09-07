Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division

Orlando, Florida – Sophia Parker, a wildlife rehabilitator and Army National Guard sergeant, is set to compete in the Miss America pageant on Sunday. The 27-year-old, representing Vermont, aims to promote service and unity during a time of political division, hoping to create a space where everyone feels heard.

“Unfortunately, we are living at a time of great division,” said Parker, who is also a combat medic and nurse at the University of Vermont Medical Center. “I’ve seen this grow even just in my lifetime.”

Parker believes her role as Miss America goes beyond competition. “I think it’s very important for people of all different opinions from both sides and everyone in the middle to come together and speak to each other with respect,” she explained. “As Miss America, my goal would be to travel the country, listening to people’s stories and sharing my passion for wildlife rehabilitation.”

Parker shared that her high school teacher encouraged her to join the Miss America Organization, where she discovered a platform to connect with everyday Americans. She describes her experiences as life-altering, thanks in part to the organization’s financial support for education.

“I had never thought about competing in a pageant before,” Parker recalled. “But I ended up absolutely falling in love with the organization.”

As Miss Vermont, she holds the title of the youngest licensed wildlife rehabilitator in her state. Her family’s history of military service, including her grandfather, who fought in World War II, inspires her commitment to service.

Parker also hopes to advocate for wildlife welfare, as she co-founded Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue with her mother. “Service is such a blessing both to those who receive it and those who give it,” she stated, recalling her experiences caring for injured animals.

Today, Parker is working with legislators to update wildlife laws in Vermont. “One of my main goals is to change policies surrounding leghold trapping and hunting regulations,” she said. “It’s very possible to be an extremely ethical hunter, but there are many archaic politics that allow a lot of abuse of wildlife.”

“A life of service has changed my life,” Parker concluded. “It gives you a purpose and inspiration in a world where the problems can be overwhelming.” The Miss America competition will take place on September 7.