Missing American Journalist Found Alive in Norway After Hike
Bergen, Norway — American journalist Alec Luhn, 38, has been found alive after going missing during a solo hike in Folgefonna National Park. His rescue comes after days of extensive search efforts hampered by inclement weather.
Luhn, known for his work on climate change for outlets including The New York Times and National Geographic, was reported missing on Monday after he failed to board a scheduled flight from Bergen to England. His wife, Veronika Silchenko, last heard from him on July 31, just before he began his hike through the challenging wilderness.
Silchenko described their last conversation as reassuring, stating that Luhn seemed fine and had shared a photo of his hike. She had initially believed it was normal for hikers to lose phone signal in remote areas but became increasingly concerned as days passed without contact.
On August 5, a search operation was initiated, involving local police, volunteers, and rescue dogs, and it was later expanded due to the scale of the search area. Ingeborg Thorsland, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Red Cross, spoke to CNN, highlighting the difficulties posed by heavy rainfall and challenging terrain.
“Around 30 volunteers from the Red Cross and other organizations have participated in the operation. The conditions are particularly demanding,” Thorsland said. Drones were deployed whenever weather conditions allowed, and an alpine rescue team also assisted with the efforts.
Luhn, an experienced hiker native to Wisconsin, has spent much of his career covering environmental issues, often traveling in remote regions across the globe. Friends and family expressed deep concern during his disappearance, emphasizing his outdoor skills and experience.
On August 6, Luhn was located just north of Nedre Buarbreen after he flagged down rescuers. According to reports, he was alert and in reasonable condition. He has since been flown to Haukeland Hospital for further evaluation.
“We are very, very happy! Many thanks to everyone in Norway who has helped find him,” Silchenko expressed in a statement. She plans to fly to Norway shortly to reunite with her husband.
