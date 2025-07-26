News
Missing Baby Found Safe After AMBER Alert Canceled in Washington
BREMERTON, Wash. — A 3-month-old girl, Zariannah Milbourne, who was reported missing, was found safe on July 25, 2025, at Colman Dock in Seattle. The Washington State Patrol canceled the AMBER Alert after locating her with her mother, Sharida Milbourne, 36, who does not have custody of the child.
The incident began earlier that day when Zariannah was last seen around 10:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of Preble Street in Bremerton. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, there was evidence suggesting that Zariannah may have been in danger. Authorities activated the search after learning that Sharida took the baby without legal custody.
Witnesses reported seeing Sharida pushing a black and gray stroller and carrying a pink diaper bag. A crew member on the Issaquah ferry recognized the pair while traveling to Seattle, which prompted them to notify law enforcement.
Troopers from the Washington State Patrol were alerted and quickly responded. “The baby is safe and with the Washington state troopers who found her,” said Kevin McCarty, communications director for the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. With the help of the community addressing the situation swiftly, law enforcement was able to apprehend the mother.
AMBER Alerts are issued in cases of child abductions when specific criteria are met, including credible evidence of abduction and immediate danger to the child. The notification system allows law enforcement to broadcast urgent messages via radio, television, and electronic road signs.
Authorities, including the local sheriff’s office and the FBI, collaborated on the case. Further details regarding potential charges against Sharida Milbourne have yet to be determined.
Recent Posts
- Austin Hill’s Late Crash Sparks Controversy in Pennzoil 250
- A Look Back at the Legendary Careers of Kirk and Michael Douglas
- Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup
- Charlotte FC Hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference Clash
- Cienciano Faces Universitario in Crucial Clausura Clash
- Peacemaker’s New Season Features Terrifying Monster on HBO Max
- Philadelphia Union Set for Exciting Match Against Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Faces D.C. United Amid Crisis Before Key Matchup
- Aitana’s Exclusive Pop-Up Event Comes to Madrid This July
- Inter Miami Hosts FC Cincinnati in Crucial Eastern Conference Clash
- Manchester United Kicks Off Premier League Summer Series in New Jersey
- Brittany Force Sets Top Fuel Speed Record at NHRA Seattle
- Sparks Face Liberty in Crucial WNBA Showdown at Barclays Center
- Chris Gotterup Shines at 3M Open After Recent Triumphs
- Fantastic Four: First Steps Aims for $230 Million Global Opening
- Cibolo and Schertz Begin Major Roadway Projects This Summer
- Future of Red Dead Redemption 3 in Jeopardy Amid GTA 6 Delays
- Municipal and Aurora Clash in Historic Apertura Match