Missing Baby Found Safe After AMBER Alert Canceled in Washington

BREMERTON, Wash. — A 3-month-old girl, Zariannah Milbourne, who was reported missing, was found safe on July 25, 2025, at Colman Dock in Seattle. The Washington State Patrol canceled the AMBER Alert after locating her with her mother, Sharida Milbourne, 36, who does not have custody of the child.

The incident began earlier that day when Zariannah was last seen around 10:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of Preble Street in Bremerton. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, there was evidence suggesting that Zariannah may have been in danger. Authorities activated the search after learning that Sharida took the baby without legal custody.

Witnesses reported seeing Sharida pushing a black and gray stroller and carrying a pink diaper bag. A crew member on the Issaquah ferry recognized the pair while traveling to Seattle, which prompted them to notify law enforcement.

Troopers from the Washington State Patrol were alerted and quickly responded. “The baby is safe and with the Washington state troopers who found her,” said Kevin McCarty, communications director for the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. With the help of the community addressing the situation swiftly, law enforcement was able to apprehend the mother.

AMBER Alerts are issued in cases of child abductions when specific criteria are met, including credible evidence of abduction and immediate danger to the child. The notification system allows law enforcement to broadcast urgent messages via radio, television, and electronic road signs.

Authorities, including the local sheriff’s office and the FBI, collaborated on the case. Further details regarding potential charges against Sharida Milbourne have yet to be determined.