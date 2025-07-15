News
Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
Cub Run, Kentucky – On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police announced they located a missing juvenile who was previously reported as endangered. The announcement came through an Ian Alert issued earlier that morning.
Police identified the juvenile as missing from Cub Run, a small community in Hart County. Authorities expressed concern for the child’s safety, prompting the urgent alert and encouraging the public to stay vigilant.
KSP had urged anyone with information about the juvenile’s whereabouts to contact 911 instead of intervening directly. The alert emphasized the potential danger and advised the community to remain informed through local media updates.
The missing child was found safe by law enforcement following the alert, leading to relief among the local community. The circumstances of the juvenile’s disappearance and recovery are still under investigation by police.
Residents of Hart County can breathe a sigh of relief as the child has been returned home safely.
Recent Posts
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected
- Costco Shares Rally After Early Dip, Investors Remain Optimistic
- High Dividend Stocks Show Mixed Performance Amid Economic Shifts