Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe

Cub Run, Kentucky – On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police announced they located a missing juvenile who was previously reported as endangered. The announcement came through an Ian Alert issued earlier that morning.

Police identified the juvenile as missing from Cub Run, a small community in Hart County. Authorities expressed concern for the child’s safety, prompting the urgent alert and encouraging the public to stay vigilant.

KSP had urged anyone with information about the juvenile’s whereabouts to contact 911 instead of intervening directly. The alert emphasized the potential danger and advised the community to remain informed through local media updates.

The missing child was found safe by law enforcement following the alert, leading to relief among the local community. The circumstances of the juvenile’s disappearance and recovery are still under investigation by police.

Residents of Hart County can breathe a sigh of relief as the child has been returned home safely.