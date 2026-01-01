Missing Wallaby Rex Found Safe Near New Jersey Walmart

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) — Rex, a 3-foot-tall wallaby, is safe after a frantic search in New Jersey. The Lots of Love Farm announced that Rex was found Tuesday night near a Walmart parking lot, where he had been spotted earlier that day.

Rex, who is approximately three years old, escaped his enclosure at the farm due to a gate left unlatched by the owner, Ron Layden. “Since it was so cold, I brought him in the barn, I made a little cage for him, and somehow it didn’t get locked,” Layden explained.

The search for Rex began shortly after he went missing. Volunteers, including local residents, set out to find him. A Facebook post from the sanctuary celebrated the reunion, stating, “If this just didn’t become the best night ever! With the help of some really cool kids and a really cool dad, we caught Rex at the Walmart!!”

One resident, Klarissa Harper, described her surprise when she unexpectedly saw Rex hopping in front of her car while grocery shopping. “I was just picking up milk for my little brother. I couldn’t contain my excitement!” she recalled.

The Monroe Township Police Department supported the search by sharing a detailed description of Rex with their officers. Captain Kevin Bielski emphasized the importance of contacting local authorities if anyone encounters a wild animal. “This is especially important in busy areas, where loose animals can create hazards for both motorists and the animal,” he stated.

After being located, Rex was caught with the assistance of several local teens and their quick thinking. The community’s involvement was praised by the farm’s owner, Sue Layden, noting that it took “some really cool people” to help catch the beloved wallaby.

Wallabies, similar to kangaroos but smaller, are native to Australia and New Guinea. They often make noise and display behaviors to alert others when threatened. Rex’s adventure ended happily, and he is now back home, safe and sound.