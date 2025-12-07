Missing 12-Year-Old Boy from Bronx Sparks Public Concern

BRONX, NY — The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy from the Bronx. Vendette Clintron was last seen leaving his home on December 3, 2025, at around 7 p.m.

Clintron is described as Hispanic, approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 100 pounds. He has a light skin complexion, a slim build, brown eyes, and black hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black-and-silver camouflage coat, gray sweatpants with red stripes, and white “Crocs” sandals.

The NYPD has provided a photograph of Clintron, which is available through the Department of Crime Prevention Initiatives (DCPI). Police emphasize the importance of community assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information about Vendette Clintron’s whereabouts is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted by dialling 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish speakers. People can submit tips online or text their information by sending a message to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. All tips are kept confidential.

The community is urged to stay vigilant and report any sightings or information regarding the case to help ensure the safe return of Vendette Clintron.