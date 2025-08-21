Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Safe in South Austin

SALADO, Texas – Authorities in Texas reported that a 13-year-old girl, missing for several days, has been found safe. Natalie Driver was located in south Austin on Wednesday evening, after an Amber Alert was issued for her.

Natalie was last seen at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 17, near the corner of FM 2484 and Stillhouse Hollow Road in Salado. She is described as White, standing about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and glasses.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office initially issued an Amber Alert for Natalie, as they believed she may have been with 18-year-old Kyle Price, who was identified as a suspect in connection with her disappearance. Price is described as White, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities reported that Natalie was found shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday with the assistance of the Austin Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, and the FBI. She was then transported back to Salado by the Texas Highway Patrol to reunite with her mother.

While Natalie has been located safely, it remains unclear whether Price was with her at the time or if he is in custody. The case is still under investigation as deputies consult with the District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with further information regarding the case is urged to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 933-5412.