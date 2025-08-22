Mississippi Aquarium Offers Free Admission for Children This Summer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) – The Mississippi Aquarium has partnered with Hancock Whitney Bank to provide free admission to children 12 years old and younger over the next three months. This initiative aims to allow about 50,000 children in South Mississippi the chance to explore the aquarium.

Kurt Allen, CEO and President of the Mississippi Aquarium, stated, “We’re always looking for ways to engage our local community and bolster that with an education opportunity, and with this, we get to do both.” The aquarium hopes to enhance community involvement and educational experiences with this program.

Harrison County School District Superintendent William Bentz emphasized the educational benefits of the partnership. “We’re mixing science, conservation, and financial literacy. So all of those things are key to all of us, and that’s something we can all carry with us,” he said.

The free admission will be available on select weekends, and superintendents from South Mississippi schools will distribute tickets. The school with the highest percentage of participants will receive a special visit from one of the aquarium’s animal ambassadors.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to foster community engagement and provide educational opportunities for children in the region.