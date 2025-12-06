Mississippi State Football Seeks Reunion with Former Coach Zach Arnett

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler will not return next season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, sources reported Saturday. The team is expected to pursue former head coach Zach Arnett as his replacement.

Hutzler, who has held the coordinator position since 2024, faced challenges during his tenure. The Bulldogs ranked last and second to last in both yards and points allowed per game over the last two seasons. This lack of defensive performance prompted the coaching change.

Arnett is a familiar figure within the program, having served as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. Under his leadership, Mississippi State ranked in the top five in the SEC for total defense, rushing defense, and takeaways. His success led him to become the head coach after the passing of Mike Leach in December 2022.

However, his head coaching stint was short-lived. He was let go with two games remaining in the 2023 season after achieving a 4-6 record. Since then, Arnett has worked as an analyst, preparing for a potential return to coaching.

The potential reunion between Arnett and the Bulldogs could mark a significant shift in the team’s defensive strategy moving forward.