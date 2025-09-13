Sports
Mississippi State Looks to Start Season 3-0 Against FCS Opponent
Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi State is eager to start the season with a 3-0 record as they prepare to take on an FCS opponent this Saturday. The Bulldogs recently achieved a significant victory over a former top-ten team, which has sparked some optimism among fans.
Even though the Bulldogs’ upcoming match may not attract national headlines, it is critical for the program. Securing a win would mark the team’s first 3-0 start since 2018, a notable achievement for a fan base craving success.
Sources close to the program report a significant number of tickets sold for the game at Davis Wade Stadium. There is excitement in the air among fans. The recent victories and improved game day amenities have drawn interest, even if the opponent is not a major contender.
Mississippi State commitment, a player from Holmes County Central, expressed that last week’s crowd was the loudest he had ever heard. He plans to return to support the Bulldogs this Saturday.
While Mississippi State faces an FCS team, other teams in the conference face more challenges. The Ole Miss Rebels will host a rival this weekend, with their quarterback’s health still uncertain, creating additional drama in the SEC.
A marquee matchup this Saturday features highly ranked teams, drawing attention from fans nationwide. As the Bulldogs prepare, their goals remain straightforward: win, give playing time to younger players, and maintain health as the season progresses.
