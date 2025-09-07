Mississippi Lottery Results for September 5, 2025

Flowood, Mississippi — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation released the results of its draw games for September 5, 2025. Players are eager to check if they won big on this date.

The midday drawing featured the numbers 01-03-05-17-34, while the evening drawing showed the numbers 0-3-1, with a Power Ball (FB) of 6. Other midday results included 3-4-2 with a FB of 1, and evening results revealed 4-9-4-0 along with a FB of 6.

For those feeling lucky, winnings of $599 or less can be claimed at any authorized Mississippi Lottery retailer. Players who win between $600 and $99,999 are required to claim their prizes either at the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters or by mail.

To claim larger prizes of $600 or more, winners must complete a Mississippi Lottery Winner Claim form, provide proper identification, and submit the original ticket. If mailing, claimants should send the documentation to Mississippi Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 321462, Flowood, MS 39232. For prizes of $100,000 or more, claims must be made in person, requiring a government-issued photo ID and a Social Security card for identity verification.

The Mississippi Lottery encourages winners of substantial prizes to consider setting up electronic funds transfer (EFT) for direct deposits into their bank accounts. All Mississippi Lottery winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

For further details and necessary forms, players are advised to visit the official Mississippi Lottery website.