News
Mississippi Lottery Results for September 5, 2025
Flowood, Mississippi — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation released the results of its draw games for September 5, 2025. Players are eager to check if they won big on this date.
The midday drawing featured the numbers 01-03-05-17-34, while the evening drawing showed the numbers 0-3-1, with a Power Ball (FB) of 6. Other midday results included 3-4-2 with a FB of 1, and evening results revealed 4-9-4-0 along with a FB of 6.
For those feeling lucky, winnings of $599 or less can be claimed at any authorized Mississippi Lottery retailer. Players who win between $600 and $99,999 are required to claim their prizes either at the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters or by mail.
To claim larger prizes of $600 or more, winners must complete a Mississippi Lottery Winner Claim form, provide proper identification, and submit the original ticket. If mailing, claimants should send the documentation to Mississippi Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 321462, Flowood, MS 39232. For prizes of $100,000 or more, claims must be made in person, requiring a government-issued photo ID and a Social Security card for identity verification.
The Mississippi Lottery encourages winners of substantial prizes to consider setting up electronic funds transfer (EFT) for direct deposits into their bank accounts. All Mississippi Lottery winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.
For further details and necessary forms, players are advised to visit the official Mississippi Lottery website.
Recent Posts
- Shaboozey to Open Thursday Night Football with Original Song
- Ariana Grande Stuns at 2025 MTV VMAs with Seven Nominations
- NFL Implements New Rules for 2025 Season Starting Off Thursday
- Aces Seek 14th Straight Win Against Struggling Sky
- Bailey Zimmerman Celebrates #1 Hit with Luke Combs
- Post Malone Reschedules London Shows Due to Tube Strikes
- Venice Film Festival Award Decisions Spark Controversy
- Buffalo Bills Linebacker Terrel Bernard Signs Major Contract Extension
- Joyner Lucas Teases New Music Video with Mýa Collaboration
- Derrick Henry: The Rise of an NFL Prodigy and Family Man
- Tron: Ares Set Visit Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Sequel
- NFL Kickoff: Eagles Edge Cowboys Amid Controversial Spitting Incident
- Top Recruit Ari Peterson Plans Visit to University of Minnesota
- Christian McCaffrey Battles Injury Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff
- NFL Season Returns with New Uniforms and Playoff Predictions
- Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look