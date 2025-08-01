Mississippi Lottery Results for July 29, 2025, Announced

Flowood, Mississippi — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the winning numbers for draw games held on July 29, 2025. Players eager to win big are invited to check the results.

The winning numbers for the lottery games are as follows: for the Midday draw, the numbers are 06-15-19-24-25, and the Evening draw results are 2-2-5, with a Fireball number of 3. The Evening numbers are 5-2-4 with a Fireball of 5. In another game, the Midday results are 4-9-6-6 with a Fireball of 3, while the Evening draw shows 3-5-3-1 and a Fireball of 5. The Midday draw had a unique result of 07.

Players with winnings of $599 or less can claim their prizes at any authorized Mississippi Lottery retailer. For prizes between $600 and $99,999, winners should visit the Mississippi Lottery Headquarters or claim by mail. To make a claim for amounts of $600 or more, players need to provide the Mississippi Lottery Winner Claim form, proper identification (ID), and the original ticket.

If mailing, documentation should be sent to: Mississippi Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 321462, Flowood, MS 39232. For prizes of $100,000 or more, winners must claim their prizes in person at the Mississippi Lottery headquarters, located at 1080 River Oaks Drive, Bldg. B-100, Flowood, MS 39232. ID such as a government-issued photo ID and a Social Security card is required for verification.

The Mississippi Lottery encourages winners of larger amounts to consider electronic funds transfer (EFT) options for direct payments into bank accounts. All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

For detailed instructions and necessary forms related to prize claims, please visit the Mississippi Lottery website.