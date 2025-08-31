Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball

JACKSON, Miss. — Players in Mississippi are celebrating as two individuals won back-to-back $2 million prizes in the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries this week. The first win occurred on Tuesday, August 26, when a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Pilot Travel Center #586 in Moss Point matched all five white balls, initially winning $1 million. Thanks to the automatic Megaplier, the prize doubled to $2 million, marking the largest Mega Millions win in Mississippi since the game’s upgrade in April 2025.

The winning streak continued the next night when another ticket, bought at Mike’s Food & Gas in Coldwater, matched the same criteria in the Powerball draw. This ticket also won $1 million, but with the addition of the $1 Power Play option, the total winnings doubled to $2 million as well.

The excitement for lottery players in Mississippi is amplified by the increasing jackpots. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $1 billion, currently estimated at $950 million, with a cash value of $428.9 million for the upcoming drawing on Saturday, August 30. This jackpot has been building since May 31, when a ticket sold in California won $204.5 million. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, creating anticipation among lottery participants.

In addition to these winnings, a Mississippi Match 5 ticket purchased at Tony’s Quick Mart in New Albany won a $60,000 jackpot on Wednesday, further enhancing the excitement for players across the state.

With jackpots growing and recent wins boosting morale, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation encourages players to take part in the upcoming drawings. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday at 10 p.m., while Powerball will follow on Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Players are reminded to play responsibly and are invited to try their luck in the newly released scratch-off games, which will be available in stores starting Friday, August 29.