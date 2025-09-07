Mississippi State Upsets Arizona State; Florida Falls to USF

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs pulled off a stunning upset on Saturday as they defeated No. 12 Arizona State 24-20. Quarterback Blake Shapen threw touchdown passes of 48 and 47 yards, sealing the win with a 58-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds.

Fans celebrated wildly, storming the field and taking down the goalposts in a scene of elation not seen in Starkville for years. This marked the Bulldogs’ first victory against a ranked opponent since 1991, putting Mississippi State back on the map after a rocky start to the season.

Meanwhile, in Gainesville, the South Florida Bulls managed to surprise the Florida Gators with a last-minute 18-16 victory. This loss marks a low point for Florida, as they struggled offensively, converting only 4-of-12 on third downs.

USF’s quarterback, who threw for 263 yards and rushed for 66 more, proved to be a nightmare for Florida’s defense. Head coach Billy Napier faces increasing scrutiny as hopes for a revival under his leadership seem to be slipping away.

After the game, a dejected Napier reportedly reflected on the loss, emphasizing the need for a hard look at the team’s current state.

Both Mississippi State and South Florida’s performances on Saturday highlight the unpredictable nature of college football, where anything can happen on game day.