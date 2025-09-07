Sports
Mississippi State Upsets Arizona State; Florida Falls to USF
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs pulled off a stunning upset on Saturday as they defeated No. 12 Arizona State 24-20. Quarterback Blake Shapen threw touchdown passes of 48 and 47 yards, sealing the win with a 58-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds.
Fans celebrated wildly, storming the field and taking down the goalposts in a scene of elation not seen in Starkville for years. This marked the Bulldogs’ first victory against a ranked opponent since 1991, putting Mississippi State back on the map after a rocky start to the season.
Meanwhile, in Gainesville, the South Florida Bulls managed to surprise the Florida Gators with a last-minute 18-16 victory. This loss marks a low point for Florida, as they struggled offensively, converting only 4-of-12 on third downs.
USF’s quarterback, who threw for 263 yards and rushed for 66 more, proved to be a nightmare for Florida’s defense. Head coach Billy Napier faces increasing scrutiny as hopes for a revival under his leadership seem to be slipping away.
After the game, a dejected Napier reportedly reflected on the loss, emphasizing the need for a hard look at the team’s current state.
Both Mississippi State and South Florida’s performances on Saturday highlight the unpredictable nature of college football, where anything can happen on game day.
Recent Posts
- Tron: Ares Set Visit Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Sequel
- NFL Kickoff: Eagles Edge Cowboys Amid Controversial Spitting Incident
- Top Recruit Ari Peterson Plans Visit to University of Minnesota
- Christian McCaffrey Battles Injury Ahead of NFL Season Kickoff
- NFL Season Returns with New Uniforms and Playoff Predictions
- Buffalo Bills Face Baltimore Ravens Without Key Players
- Harrison Ford and the Bond Role That Got Away
- Alex Morgan Believes NWSL Can Attract Top Talent Despite Salary Cap
- Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Prepares for 2025 Season
- Officer Shot, Suspect Dead in Waikato Break-In Incident
- UNC Celebrates Collaborative Research on Biological Materials and Disease Prevention
- Dion Dawkins Celebrates Launch of Protector of the Year Award
- Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today
- Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune
- Lenny Kravitz Joins MTV VMAs as Presenter and Nominee
- Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
- A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
- Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown