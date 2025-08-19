Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Named Co-Deputy Director of FBI

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has been appointed as co-deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The announcement was made on August 18, 2025, during a press release where Bailey expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at a national level.

Bailey, who will resign from his position as attorney general on September 8, conveyed his thankful sentiment towards President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for granting him this role. “My life has been defined by a call to service, and I am once again answering that call,” Bailey said.

In his new position at the FBI, Bailey will work alongside Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized the importance of Bailey’s contribution to the bureau. “Andrew Bailey will serve as another set of credible, experienced hands,” Patel said.

Bailey’s credentials as Missouri’s attorney general include launching an anti-human trafficking task force, addressing over 1,100 reported incidents in the state, and clearing backlogs of sexual assault evidence kits. His tenure has also seen a 133% increase in trial court-level prosecutions.

Gov. Mike Kehoe praised Bailey’s appointment, citing his dedication to law enforcement and service. “Although Missourians will miss Andrew’s strong leadership, we know that he will serve Americans well at the FBI,” Kehoe stated.

In recent years, Bailey has taken a strong stance in high-profile legal matters, including actions against local political figures. He is viewed as a committed ally in Trump’s law and order agenda, which has gained traction amid nationwide discussions around crime and safety.

Bondi expressed her enthusiasm regarding Bailey’s appointment, noting his service as a decorated war veteran and distinguished attorney general. She believes his leadership will significantly enhance the mission set forth by Trump.

The FBI under Patel’s leadership has reported 19,000 arrests nationwide, significantly increasing its focus on violent crime and human trafficking offenses. As the FBI looks to advance the president’s agenda, Bailey’s addition symbolizes the ongoing push for a tough stance on crime.

The criminal justice landscape is changing rapidly, and the implications of Bailey’s new role at the FBI will soon unfold. His departure from the Missouri attorney general’s office opens the door for a potential shift in state-level politics.