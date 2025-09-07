Sports
Missouri State Claims Historic Win Against Marshall in Close Contest
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jacob Clark led Missouri State to a thrilling 21-20 victory over Marshall on Saturday, marking the Bears’ first win as an FBS program. Clark threw for three touchdowns and 359 yards, showcasing his skill during a crucial 80-yard drive late in the fourth quarter.
The comeback began when Marshall held a 20-7 lead midway through the third quarter. With less than four minutes left in the game, Clark connected with Ramone Green Jr. on a 55-yard pass that set up the Bears’ game-winning touchdown three plays later, which was caught by tight end Jeron Askren.
After a missed 26-yard field goal from Marshall’s Lorcan Quinn earlier in the fourth, Missouri State regained possession at their own 20-yard line. Clark, facing heavy pressure, completed five consecutive passes on a nine-play drive, including an impressive 55-yard throw to Green. He ended the game completing 22 of 32 passes with a quarterback rating of 187.7.
Clark’s highlight included a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jmariyae Robinson in the third quarter that narrowed the deficit to 20-14. It was a spirited fightback from a team that had trailed for much of the match, demonstrating resilience that delighted the Missouri State fans.
Marshall’s offense, which scored 17 points in the second quarter, struggled to find the end zone in the latter half of the game. Zion Turner led the Thundering Herd, completing 13 of 24 passes for 83 yards while also adding 60 rushing yards.
Missouri State’s defense proved pivotal, limiting Marshall’s effectiveness on third downs and maintaining control of the clock for 34 minutes.
Despite their loss, Marshall’s head coach noted that the team had opportunities to secure the victory but fell short due to missed chances. The Bears (1-1) are set to host No. 17 SMU next week, aiming to build on their historic win, while Marshall (0-2) will look to rebound against Eastern Kentucky.
