Missouri Gaming Commission Awards Untethered Sports Betting Licenses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Gaming Commission awarded untethered sports betting licenses to DraftKings and Circa Sports on Friday, surprising many in the gaming industry as FanDuel was also in contention. The decision allows both companies to operate independently across Missouri when sports betting launches on December 1.

The commission based its selection on seven criteria outlined in a recent constitutional amendment. These include expertise in business, integrity, revenue generation, and a commitment to responsible gaming. Commissioners chose DraftKings and Circa Sports after considering these factors.

“To put this in terms that I think most Missourians could understand, it’s kind of like the 2019 St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup,” said Steve Bittenbender, a gaming industry analyst. “This really came from out of nowhere.”

FanDuel, while heavily invested in the campaign to legalize sports betting in Missouri, did not receive a license. The company announced a partnership with Major League Soccer franchise St. Louis CITY SC to introduce its betting services in the state. Mike Raffensperger, President of Sports at FanDuel, expressed excitement about the partnership and the opportunity to engage with Missouri fans.

DraftKings and Circa Sports are expected to capitalize on the new legislation, having spent millions on campaigns for sports betting legalization. Circa Sports distinguishes itself by appealing to professional gamblers and accommodating larger bets. However, some analysts believe it may not generate as much tax revenue as DraftKings and FanDuel.

The decision allows other operators to apply for licenses, but they must partner with existing casinos or professional sports teams. Current proposals indicate that FanDuel’s new partnership could allow its sportsbook to launch in Missouri despite missing out on the untethered license.

With sports betting legalization approved in November 2024, Missouri anticipates substantial tax revenues from wagering. The auditor’s office estimates that up to $29 million could be generated, earmarked for expenses incurred by the Gaming Commission and educational institutions in the state.

The commission’s decision marks a significant step in the rollout of mobile sports betting in Missouri and reflects the growing acceptance of betting on sports across the United States.