Missouri Governor Calls Special Session for Redistricting Amid Trump Pressure

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri — Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe announced a special session on Friday to redraw the state’s congressional maps, responding to requests from President Donald Trump. The session is set to begin next week, with lawmakers addressing both redistricting and changes to the citizen initiative process.

The proposed map targets Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s district, with the aim of allowing Republicans to secure seven out of Missouri’s eight U.S. House seats in the upcoming midterm elections. Cleaver, now in his 11th term, has signaled his intention to legally challenge any map that threatens his seat.

In a statement, Kehoe emphasized that the goal is to align the districts and the Constitution with what he describes as “Missouri values.” Trump praised Kehoe’s move, forecasting a “much fairer” congressional map that could enhance Republican representation.

Kehoe’s announcement coincides with similar actions in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott approved new congressional maps expected to yield up to five additional Republican seats. The growing trend of mid-decade redistricting has sparked debate across multiple states.

Kehoe aims to simplify the process for voters to amend the state Constitution, which he argues has been too influenced by external interests. Current law permits constitutional amendments to pass with a simple majority statewide, a standard he proposes to change.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin criticized the governor’s decision, claiming it undermines democracy for the sake of partisan advantage. The urgency for redistricting arises from Trump and allies encouraging Republican governors nationwide to adjust maps to secure a GOP majority in the House.

Legal experts have raised concerns about the legitimacy of mid-term redistricting, and its consequences could unravel further in courts. Notably, Jefferson City attorney Chuck Hatfield warned of significant legal challenges to any maps drawn under this session.

As Democrats prepare their own responses, including potential redistricting efforts in states like California, the ongoing battle will likely intensify as the midterm elections approach.

The special session is set to coincide with the General Assembly’s scheduled veto session, providing a backdrop for contentious debates over the future of Missouri’s congressional landscape.