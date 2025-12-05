Missouri Launches Legal Sports Betting Amid Eager Enthusiasm

ST. LOUIS, MO — Beginning Monday, Missourians can place legal sports bets through mobile apps or in casinos. The morning witnessed a quiet scene at the Horseshoe Casino in downtown St. Louis as the Caesars Sportsbook remained mostly empty. However, St. Louis resident Rick Porter faced the snowy weather to place a bet in person while also playing poker there.

“When you’re watching the game, it gives you something to cheer for,” Porter said while placing his wager on the New York Giants vs. New England Patriots game. He previously drove across the river to Illinois to place his bets and expressed relief at not needing to leave the state anymore.

Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce participated in the excitement by betting on the same game at a DraftKings event on Monday. Bruce noted that betting could heighten emotions for both fans and athletes but urged fellow players to remain focused on their game. “We talk often about ignoring the outside noise,” Bruce said, emphasizing the importance of team goals.

DraftKings is now one of two platforms with an untethered license from the Missouri Gaming Commission, allowing it to operate without partnering with a sports team or casino, despite having a partnership with the St. Louis Blues. Circa Sports holds the other untethered license, providing additional opportunities for betting.

Lori Kalani, Chief Responsible Gaming Officer at DraftKings, stated that the company prioritizes responsible gambling. She introduced a tool known as My Stat Sheet, which provides users with a personalized overview of their betting activity. “Good experiences start with responsible decisions,” she said.

Missouri Speaker of the House Jon Patterson, a Republican from Lee's Summit, was present at the DraftKings event and highlighted that the state’s tax revenue from legal sports betting would support public schools. “As a father of public school students, I think that’s one of the things that we really have to highlight here today,” Patterson said.

The Missouri Gaming Commission confirmed that a 10% tax on adjusted gross revenue from sports betting will initially cover regulatory expenses. Subsequently, a minimum of $5 million or 10% of the annual tax revenue will go to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for compulsive gambling programs. The remaining revenue will support the Missouri Department of Education.

Jan Zimmerman, Chairwoman of the Missouri Gaming Commission, noted it is too early to estimate the total revenue generated. However, preliminary projections suggest sports betting could contribute between $20 million and $28 million annually.