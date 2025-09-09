Missouri Lawmakers Set to Redraw Congressional Map, Targeting Democrat

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri — Missouri lawmakers are preparing to approve a new congressional map that could eliminate a Democratic-controlled seat, a move driven by the Republican majority in anticipation of next year’s midterm elections. The Missouri House plans to finalize the map, which would give Republicans an upper hand in the upcoming elections, possibly increasing their representation from six to seven seats out of eight.

The proposal, revealed by Gov. Mike Kehoe, aims to weaken the influence of Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver by redrawing the boundaries of his Kansas City district. This district will merge with heavily Republican rural areas, diluting the Democratic voice that Cleaver currently represents.

On Monday night, lawmakers cast a preliminary vote on this measure, with some Republicans breaking ranks to oppose it alongside Democrats. However, the state legislature is expected to pass the map by the week’s end, following a special session that began earlier this month.

The current political climate, with President Donald Trump’s allies seeking to create additional favorable districts across the country, has prompted swift action in Missouri. Around the nation, several states, including Florida and Texas, are also considering similar changes in a concerted effort to bolster Republican chances.

Critics of the redistricting plan argue it unfairly consolidates power and restricts the voting influence of urban areas. During a public hearing last week, numerous residents voiced concerns that the new map would force dissimilar communities into the same district, undermining effective representation.

In response to opposition, Democratic lawmakers accused their Republican counterparts of allowing Trump to dictate the boundaries for political gain. “This is cowardice,” said state Rep. Jo Doll. “Instead of listening to the people we represent, you are twisting the process to protect Trump’s grip on power.”

Despite the pushback, Republican leaders defend the new map as a legitimate strategy to reflect Missouri’s current political landscape. Rep. Dirk Deaton, the bill’s sponsor, stated, “This is a Missouri First map, made in Missouri, for Missouri.”

The broader implications of such redistricting efforts could reshape congressional dynamics. With Democrats needing to gain only three seats in the House to achieve a majority, these changes are significant in the battles for control.

As Republicans fortify their strategies, neighboring states are also poised to follow suit. In Kansas, proposals are under consideration to similarly alter district lines to target the last remaining Democrat in the congressional delegation.

The unfolding developments in Missouri and other states signal a pivotal time as parties vie for power in the approaching elections, illustrating the contentious nature of redistricting in American politics.