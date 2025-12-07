Entertainment
Missouri News Anchor Goes Viral Reading Mean Comments Aloud
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Carissa Codel, a news anchor for CBS affiliate KOLR, is gaining attention after she started reading mean comments about her appearance on social media. Her unique approach has turned negative criticism into a viral series.
Codel, known for her work on Ozarks First, began the initiative in August after receiving hurtful remarks online. She decided to share these comments with humor, reading them on camera while showcasing her news delivery style. The series has now become a sensation, amassing over 1 million likes across various platforms.
In her first installment, she read comments such as, “Honest opinion, touch up the bangs, lose 15 to 20 lbs.” Codel responded lightheartedly, “Now that fills a frame.” Her ability to poke fun at cruel remarks resonated with many viewers.
Namesake remarks like “pig emoji” and “built for breeding” evoked laughter from Codel and her colleagues. With over 2 million views on TikTok alone, her series dubbed “Reading Viewer Comments” includes 14 installments as of December 1.
Codel even created a special edition for Halloween, dressing as popstar Sabrina Carpenter in response to the comments she received about her appearance. She read, “Guys, when did Sabrina Carpenter eat Sabrina Carpenter?” bringing laughter to her audience.
In an exclusive statement, Codel said she started reading the comments because she found them amusing and wanted to highlight the scrutiny women face in journalism. “I feel like we can all hear how silly troll comments sound when they’re read out loud,” she said, expressing gratitude for the support she received.
On the podcast “Convos with Codie,” co-hosted with her mother, Codel discussed the inspiration behind her content. “For my job, we have to be really big on social media,” she remarked, emphasizing the shift to digital news.
Codel’s mother, Codie, expressed protective instincts, stating she was ready to defend her daughter. “I’m coming at you. Don’t talk about my kid like that,” she said during the podcast.
Codel’s colleagues have also shown their support. Fellow anchor Angela Luna shared a video in which she lip-syncs, encouraging those making negative comments to “Scram! Leave her alone!”
As Codel continues her viral series, she remains focused on building a supportive community and teaching others to embrace themselves despite criticism.
