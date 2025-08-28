Missouri’s Quarterback Battle Takes Center Stage in Season Opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. ─ Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Tuesday that quarterbacks Sam Horn and Beau Pribula will share playing time in the season opener against Central Arkansas on Thursday. Horn will start the first half, followed by Pribula in the second half.

During Wednesday’s Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference, Drinkwitz explained his unique decision-making process. He previously had the two players compete in a rock-paper-scissors match, but this time he simply made a choice. “Somebody had to go out there first,” he said.

As for the snap count, Drinkwitz believes each quarterback should get a fair chance to showcase their abilities. “I felt like it gave our offense a chance to play with some rhythm and that gave our quarterbacks a chance to be evaluated,” he said. With the first game fast approaching, he made it clear that the plan might change depending on the game situation.

This offseason, the competition between the two quarterbacks was fierce, and Drinkwitz admitted there wasn’t enough separation to declare a clear starter going into Week 1. “I think both quarterbacks have done an excellent job of doing the things that we’ve asked them to do,” he said. “The next best evaluation is in a live football game.”

Drinkwitz mentioned that he will finalize a starting quarterback before the team plays its rival, Kansas, in Week 2. “We’re going to make a decision, we’ll go with it and time will tell if it was the right decision or not,” he said.

Earlier in the week, he revealed that the QB plan would stay under wraps until the game day. “We have a plan in place and have discussed it with the team and feel prepared to execute that plan, and don’t feel the need to share it,” Drinkwitz stated.

Drinkwitz’s assessment of both quarterbacks has remained positive. He noted that they both exhibited leadership and were named team captains. “I just didn’t feel like I could make a decision without a little bit more information and I didn’t want to rush the decision,” he added.

The matchup against Central Arkansas, an FCS team, offers a solid test for both quarterbacks. The Bears, coached by Nathan Brown, finished last season with a 6-6 record. Drinkwitz will look for his team to establish dominance and build on their home record, as Missouri enters the season with a ten-game winning streak at Faurot Field.

Drinkwitz emphasized that the season is just starting, but he intends to manage quarterback performance carefully as Missouri aims for another successful campaign.