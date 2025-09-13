Sports
Missouri QB Sam Horn Out for 2025 Season After Leg Surgery
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Sam Horn will miss the entire 2025 football season after surgery to repair a fractured tibia in his right leg, a program source confirmed. Horn, a fourth-year player, suffered the injury during the first offensive play of the season opener against Central Arkansas on Aug. 28.
According to sources, Horn is expected to make a full recovery but will not return for the current season. He was vying for the starting quarterback position this fall, competing with Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. The pair was supposed to split snaps in the opener before Horn wasn’t able to continue after a 6-yard run.
“You absolutely hate injuries and wish there was a way that they were not part of it, but they are,” said head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Sept. 3.
Horn, who is originally from Lawrenceville, Georgia, has appeared in five games since joining Missouri, following his selection by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 MLB Draft. He signed with the team in July while also planning to play football this fall.
Pribula has taken control as the starting quarterback, leading Missouri to a 2-0 record with impressive statistics, including 334 yards and three touchdowns in a recent game against Kansas. He currently ranks first in completion percentage and second in passing yards among SEC quarterbacks.
True freshman Matt Zollers is expected to step in as the backup for Pribula, having demonstrated good performance in his limited time on the field. “I feel a lot of confidence in Matt,” said Drinkwitz about Zollers.
Missouri is set to host Louisiana on Saturday, with a kickoff time of 4 p.m. ET.
Recent Posts
- Missouri QB Sam Horn Out for 2025 Season After Leg Surgery
- Lucas Bergvall Scores First Premier League Goal for Tottenham
- Tottenham Overcomes West Ham in Fiery London Derby Showdown
- UNC Football Prepares for Major Challenge Against South Dakota
- Alabama Football Freshman Faces Challenges After Tough Game
- Transfer Portal Stars Shine Early in 2025 College Football Season
- Exciting Matchups Ahead in Alabama High School Football Games September 12
- Jalen Green and Draya Michele in Heated Argument Amid NYFW
- Sky’s Future Uncertain Amid Star Player’s Controversy
- HBCU Matchup: Morehouse to Face Howard in NYC Classic
- Manhunt for Suspect Who Shot McCaysville Police Captain
- UEFA Introduces Temporary Player Replacement Rule for Champions League
- Germie Bernard Sparks Alabama’s Offense in 73-0 Victory Over ULM
- High-Net-Worth Family Offices Turn to Real Estate Investments
- Porto Aims for Fifth Straight Win Against Nacional
- Transfer Portal Stars Shine in Early 2025 College Football Season
- Rice Owls Dominate at 49th Annual Rice Invitational Cross Country
- Courage and Angel City Clash in Crucial NWSL Showdown
- Nicolas Jackson Excited for Bayern Munich Debut
- Chelsea Faces West London Rivals Brentford in Premier League Clash