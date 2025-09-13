Missouri QB Sam Horn Out for 2025 Season After Leg Surgery

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Sam Horn will miss the entire 2025 football season after surgery to repair a fractured tibia in his right leg, a program source confirmed. Horn, a fourth-year player, suffered the injury during the first offensive play of the season opener against Central Arkansas on Aug. 28.

According to sources, Horn is expected to make a full recovery but will not return for the current season. He was vying for the starting quarterback position this fall, competing with Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. The pair was supposed to split snaps in the opener before Horn wasn’t able to continue after a 6-yard run.

“You absolutely hate injuries and wish there was a way that they were not part of it, but they are,” said head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Sept. 3.

Horn, who is originally from Lawrenceville, Georgia, has appeared in five games since joining Missouri, following his selection by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 MLB Draft. He signed with the team in July while also planning to play football this fall.

Pribula has taken control as the starting quarterback, leading Missouri to a 2-0 record with impressive statistics, including 334 yards and three touchdowns in a recent game against Kansas. He currently ranks first in completion percentage and second in passing yards among SEC quarterbacks.

True freshman Matt Zollers is expected to step in as the backup for Pribula, having demonstrated good performance in his limited time on the field. “I feel a lot of confidence in Matt,” said Drinkwitz about Zollers.

Missouri is set to host Louisiana on Saturday, with a kickoff time of 4 p.m. ET.