Missouri Tigers Secure Second Consecutive Shutout Against Buffalo Bulls

The Missouri Tigers continued their impressive start to the 2024 football season with a decisive 38-0 victory over the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. This win marked the second consecutive shutout for Mizzou, who previously defeated Murray State 51-0 in their season opener.

Quarterback Brady Cook led the Tigers offense, rushing for two touchdowns and finishing the game with an efficient performance, completing 26 of 28 passes for 228 yards, although he did throw one interception. Cook showcased his athleticism with a standout play where he hurdled a would-be tackler and dove between two defenders to score from 31 yards out.

The Missouri defense was instrumental in maintaining the shutout, forcing three turnovers and limiting the Bulls to just 121 yards of total offense. Safety Marvin Burks Jr. made a notable interception early in the game, setting the tone for the Tigers’ dominant defensive display.

Despite a slow start on offense, Missouri found its rhythm with a 21-point second quarter. Luther Burden, although limited due to illness, contributed effectively prior to his exit, while running backs Nate Noel and Jamal Roberts each marked their second consecutive games with rushing touchdowns.

The game saw a total of five rushing touchdowns from the Tigers, with Burden punching in the first touchdown. As the game progressed, the Missouri offense demonstrated resilience despite facing challenges such as penalties and missed opportunities. Backup players made significant contributions as the game neared its conclusion.

With this win, the Missouri Tigers solidify their position as a formidable team early in the season, looking to build on their momentum in the upcoming weeks.