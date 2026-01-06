Missouri Upsets Florida in SEC Opener with Last-Minute 3-Pointer

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Anthony Robinson II led the Missouri Tigers to a 76-74 victory over the 22nd-ranked Florida Gators in their Southeastern Conference opener Saturday night at Mizzou Arena. Robinson scored 19 points and capped his performance with a critical banked-in 3-pointer with 21 seconds left on the clock.

Florida attempted a long shot from just inside half court to win the game as time expired, but it missed the mark. The loss marked Florida’s fifth consecutive defeat in SEC openers; their last victory in such a matchup came during the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season.

Robinson, a junior transfer from Florida State, showcased his skills by shooting 57.1% from the field, securing eight rebounds, and delivering five assists while turning the ball over just once. Senior forward Mark Mitchell contributed 14 points, while guard Jacob Crews added 13 points, converting nine of ten free-throw attempts.

Florida’s efforts were led by their junior wing, who scored 24 points. Despite the Gators’ early momentum, leading by as many as eight points in the first half, they struggled to maintain their edge in the second half. After tying the game at 39 by halftime, the Tigers took control by outscoring the Gators in pivotal moments.

Florida managed to regain a narrow lead late in the game with a 3-pointer from Thomas Haugh, putting them ahead 65-64 with just over three minutes remaining. However, Trent Pierce, playing his first game after an injury, responded decisively with consecutive baskets, putting the Tigers back in front for good.

The Gators showed tenacity as they drew within two points in the final seconds. Mizzou’s Mitchell missed two free throws, which allowed Florida one last opportunity to tie or win the game. However, their final shot attempt failed as Robinson closed out the match with pivotal late-game performance.

With this win, Missouri improved to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. They are set to face Kentucky next on Wednesday night, while Florida’s record moves to 9-5 with a 0-1 start in the conference.