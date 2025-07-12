Mistico vowing revenge on MJF ahead of All In showdown

GARLAND, Texas — Místico is challenging MJF after an unexpected attack at Major League Wrestling’s Summer of the Beasts on July 9. Following the incident, Místico declared his intent to fight MJF wherever necessary, be it at MLW, AEW, or Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

In a statement posted on the official MLW account, Místico said, “Remember that I don’t care if you want a fight at MLW, AEW, or Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, prepare yourself because I am coming for you!” He warned MJF that just as he returned to MLW, he could appear anywhere.

<p“MJF, anywhere you go I will be looking for you and I will find you because I am going to tear you apart!” Místico proclaimed, showing no signs of backing down.

The rivalry between these two wrestlers has escalated over recent months, particularly after a heated match at AEW Grand Slam in Mexico, which resulted in MJF being disqualified. MJF responded to Místico’s challenge, saying, “Mistico, while you are laying down there and holding your little cucarachas listen to me real quick. I ain’t through with you boy, not by a long shot.”

As tensions rise ahead of the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In, set for July 12, MJF made it clear that he intends to defeat Místico, boasting, “I am going to beat you within an inch of your life.”

The announcement of the match has generated excitement among fans, as Místico aims to seize victory and perhaps reclaim his honor after the recent altercations.

“I’m going to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I’m better than you. And you know it,” MJF concluded, intensifying the rivalry further.