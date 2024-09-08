Sports
Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
Mitch Robinson, a former player for the Brisbane Lions, recently encountered difficulties when attempting to access the team’s dressing rooms following a match against Carlton at the Gabba.
Robinson, who played for the Lions from 2015 to 2022 and is known for his tough playing style, expressed his frustration on social media after he and his family were reportedly denied entry to the club’s inner sanctum.
The Brisbane Lions clarified the situation, explaining that Robinson was refused entry by security personnel because he lacked the necessary accreditation. The club stated that an accreditation pass was subsequently issued to him when it was realized he had not been allowed through.
Robinson attended the game with his partner and a group of friends, but due to the timing of their request, not all could receive the required wristbands for entry. He made a public statement, expressing disappointment and declaring that he would no longer attend Lions games, describing football as a ‘fake family.’
This incident follows Robinson’s contentious retirement from the Lions in 2022, which was marked by a lack of recognition from the team, further contributing to his disillusionment with the sport.
The Brisbane Lions, meanwhile, celebrated their victory over Carlton and are set to face Greater Western Sydney in the next round of finals.
