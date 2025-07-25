Mitchell Owen Shines in Dream T20 Debut for Australia

Brisbane, Australia – Mitchell Owen made a memorable debut during the first T20 match against the West Indies on Friday. The 24-year-old cricketer showcased his talent on the field, helping Australia secure a convincing victory.

Owen took three wickets and scored 35 runs, garnering attention from fans and critics alike. “It was a dream come true to represent my country and contribute to a win,” Owen said after the match. His performance was vital in keeping the West Indies at bay.

Australia set a strong target of 180 runs, with Owen’s early wickets helping to destabilize the West Indies’ lineup. The match took place at the Gabba, where Owen received enthusiastic support from the home crowd.

Captain Cameron Green praised Owen’s debut, stating, “He played brilliantly under pressure. We knew he had potential, and he proved it today.” Green, along with the coaching staff, had high hopes for Owen’s cricketing career.

The Australian team will look to maintain momentum in the second T20 match scheduled for Sunday. Owen’s performance has set a positive tone for the series, and fans eagerly anticipate his next outing on the field.