Entertainment
Miu Miu Throws Star-Studded Party at Venice Film Festival
VENICE, Italy — The Miu Miu party on Saturday night drew an array of stars during the Venice Film Festival, showcasing the company’s strong ties to the film industry. Known for its support of women directors through the Miu Miu Women’s Tales program, the fashion brand welcomed guests at the Fondazione Prada.
The event began with a parade of water taxis delivering attendees to the gallery, where they explored the latest exhibition titled Diagrams. This show features documents on how diagrams have shaped human understanding, covering topics from war to health.
As guests mingled on the third floor of the lavish venue, they enjoyed drinks and bites, including negronis, Champagne, and canapés, while discussing upcoming film premieres. Amanda Seyfried arrived in a floral halter neck dress, and director Mona Fastvold joined her as they discussed Seyfried’s new project, The Testament of Ann Lee.
Meanwhile, Emma Corrin and Alexa Chung made a fashion statement with the brand’s fall collection bullet bras, enjoying traditional Italian delicacies, such as fresh mozzarella. Veteran actor Willem Dafoe and Miu Miu’s founder, Mrs. Prada, were spotted deep in conversation.
The event also featured a surprise appearance by Dwayne Johnson, who was promoting his new film, The Smashing Machine. Johnson posed for photos with co-star Emily Blunt, sparking discussions about fashion’s crossover with cinema.
The ambiance felt akin to an intimate dinner at the Prada residence, with tables elegantly set with heirloom china and silver platters. As the clock neared midnight, it was evident that the party was a hit, with even premiere-attending stars reluctant to leave.
Recent Posts
- Ms. Rachel Advocates for Palestinian Children Amid Ongoing Crisis
- Sabrina Carpenter’s New Album Sparks Debate Among Fans and Critics
- Army Player Saves Man from Burning Vehicle in Heroic Act
- Ice Age: Boiling Point Announced with Theatrical Release Date
- Strong Attendance at Minnesota State Fair Despite Rising Prices
- Traders Bet Against Bitcoin as Price Declines Amid Market Uncertainty
- Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Delivers Frights with Iconic Haunted Houses
- Kings Island Revives Phantom Theater with Modern Upgrades
- Disney Cruise Line Introduces New Themed Lounges and Signature Drinks
- Muchova and Kostyuk Clash in US Open’s Fourth Round Showdown
- Cleveland Air Show Honors Local Leader with Thrilling Ride
- Gunter Police Warn Residents Ahead of Dove Hunting Season
- 2025 NFL Win Projections: Who Will Rise or Fall This Season?
- Nintendo Switch 2 Enhances Kirby’s Adventure in New Edition
- Travis Kelce Launches Fashion Line Days After Engagement to Taylor Swift
- Texas Coach Reflects on Changes Following Loss to Ohio State
- Love and Addiction: A Writer’s Tumultuous Journey With a Terminal Partner
- Concerns Grow Over Switch 2 Port Performance Ahead of Launch
- Charleston Residents Struggle to Pronounce Rhode Island Town Names
- Nationwide Protests Planned for Labor Day Amid Rising Tensions in California