Miu Miu Throws Star-Studded Party at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — The Miu Miu party on Saturday night drew an array of stars during the Venice Film Festival, showcasing the company’s strong ties to the film industry. Known for its support of women directors through the Miu Miu Women’s Tales program, the fashion brand welcomed guests at the Fondazione Prada.

The event began with a parade of water taxis delivering attendees to the gallery, where they explored the latest exhibition titled Diagrams. This show features documents on how diagrams have shaped human understanding, covering topics from war to health.

As guests mingled on the third floor of the lavish venue, they enjoyed drinks and bites, including negronis, Champagne, and canapés, while discussing upcoming film premieres. Amanda Seyfried arrived in a floral halter neck dress, and director Mona Fastvold joined her as they discussed Seyfried’s new project, The Testament of Ann Lee.

Meanwhile, Emma Corrin and Alexa Chung made a fashion statement with the brand’s fall collection bullet bras, enjoying traditional Italian delicacies, such as fresh mozzarella. Veteran actor Willem Dafoe and Miu Miu’s founder, Mrs. Prada, were spotted deep in conversation.

The event also featured a surprise appearance by Dwayne Johnson, who was promoting his new film, The Smashing Machine. Johnson posed for photos with co-star Emily Blunt, sparking discussions about fashion’s crossover with cinema.

The ambiance felt akin to an intimate dinner at the Prada residence, with tables elegantly set with heirloom china and silver platters. As the clock neared midnight, it was evident that the party was a hit, with even premiere-attending stars reluctant to leave.