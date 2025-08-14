Mixed Earnings Weigh on U.S. Stock Futures

NEW YORK CITY, NY — U.S. stock futures were near the flatline on Thursday, impacted by mixed earnings reports and concerns about inflation, following record highs reached by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 futures fell by 0.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average-linked futures lost 36 points. Major tech company shares fell 1% after narrowly beating earnings expectations. Investors reacted cautiously to Deere‘s more than 7% drop on mixed guidance for the fiscal year.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new intraday and closing record highs on Wednesday, thanks to a favorable consumer price index report released earlier this week. Investors are now hoping for a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting later this month.

Economic data will continue to roll out today, including the producer price index and jobless claims for the week ending August 9. Analysts expect a 0.2% monthly rise in wholesale prices.

CFRA Research’s chief investment strategist, Sam Stovall, stated, “The equity markets are now in full ‘easing expectation’ mode,” pointing out that the expected increases in Thursday’s PPI might not sway investor sentiment.

In Asia-Pacific markets, declines were observed, with Hong Kong down by 0.37% and Japan‘s benchmark falling by 1.45%. The outlook for gold mining stocks appears to be improving according to UBS analysts, with expectations of increased buybacks in the latter half of 2025 as confidence rebuilds in the sector.

Crypto markets have also seen positive activity, with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of $123,693. Ethereum’s price increased, nearing significant resistance levels. Analysts noted that the ongoing interest in cryptocurrencies reflects a broader market trend toward adoption.