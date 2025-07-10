Mizanin Holds Grudge Against Kittle Ahead of NFL Showdown

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In a playful but pointed interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, WWE star Mike Mizanin, known as ‘The Miz,’ expressed his grudge against San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Mizanin discussed his excitement for the Cleveland Browns‘ upcoming game against the 49ers in the 2025 NFL season.

“[The 49ers are] going to lose,” Mizanin declared. “I’m sorry, Bay Area, I know you’re huge fans of your beloved 49ers. But look, to George Kittle and all you little 49ers out there, you’re going to lose to the Cleveland Browns, and that’s just going to happen.”

This rivalry is fueled by a memorable moment from WrestleMania on April 1, 2023, when Kittle’s unexpected clothesline contributed to Mizanin’s defeat. “You don’t think I forgot that George Kittle clotheslined me?” Mizanin said, holding nothing back. “I hold a grudge. What’s going to happen is I’m going to beat George Kittle here, and then the Browns are going to beat him in Cleveland.”

Mizanin recounted the incident that led to his grudge against Kittle. “George Kittle, I thought we were friends; I thought he was a good guy. But come WrestleMania, I’m hosting at SoFi Stadium, 70,000 in attendance, millions watching at home. … [Kittle’s] in the crowd, cheering on Pat McAfee. I pushed [Kittle] down and said, ‘Sit down and shut up.’ What does he do? He hops the barricade and clotheslines me,” he explained. “Pat McAfee punts my face, pins me, one-two-three.”

Mizanin continued to express his frustration with the incident, asking, “What would you do in that situation? Would you hold a grudge? Would you be angry?” He acknowledged Kittle’s success and likability in general but emphasized, “He did that to me.”

Looking forward, Mizanin mentioned he’d have the chance to settle the score on the golf course. “Well, I’m going to beat him, so maybe if I beat him, we’ll bury the hatchet,” he joked. “Could you imagine me hitting him with a skullcrusher finale?” He added that if Kittle were to face him seriously, “he wouldn’t last four seconds.” Mizanin ended with a cheeky remark, stating he could injure Kittle, impacting his performance on the field.