Mizrachi Enters Final Table with Lead at 2025 WSOP Main Event

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Michael Mizrachi showcased a dominant performance on the final day of the 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event, starting with a commanding chip lead. Mizrachi, known as “The Grinder,” returned to action inside the Horseshoe Events Center on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET on PokerGO) with 445,500,000 chips, equating to 178 big blinds. Two players, Braxton Dunaway and Kenny Hallaert, entered the finale with fewer than 10 big blinds.

The action escalated quickly when Hallaert, a six-time WSOP final table participant, went all in for 19,000,000 chips with A♥Q♣. Mizrachi made a standard call holding K♦J♦. The board was unkind to Hallaert, who was eliminated after the river revealed 9♠, giving him a fourth-place finish and a career-high payout of $3,000,000.

Dunaway, looking for a double-up, pushed all in for 23,000,000 with 10♥6♥. Mizrachi again called with A♦10♦. The flop came Q♦4♦K♣, leaving Dunaway in a precarious position. He was eliminated when the turn was 4♠ and the river showed 4♦, cementing his exit in third place with $4,000,000.

The tournament was briefly paused to bring out the $10,000,000 winner’s prize money as heads-up play between Mizrachi and John Wasnock commenced. Mizrachi began with 491,000,000 chips, while Wasnock had 93,500,000. Both players are assured at least $6,000,000 in winnings, with Mizrachi attempting to become the first player to win both the Main Event and the $50,000 Poker Players Championship in the same year, a feat he has accomplished four times previously.

Mizrachi’s path to victory has been marked by significant skill and fortunate cards. His performance in earlier sessions helped him secure a spot in the final showdown, building on his previous success.